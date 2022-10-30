Auger-Aliassime wins third tournament in as many weeks

Félix Auger-Aliassime is the hottest men’s tennis player in the world right now.

On Sunday, Auger-Aliassime picked up his third tournament title in as many weeks, topping Holger Rune by a 6-3, 7-5 score to win the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tournament taking place in Basel, Switzerland.

The 22-year-old Montreal native is currently ranked No. 9 in the world.

Previously, the Canadian tennis star had won the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium and the Firenze Open in Firenze, Italy, both of which were ATP 250 events.

On Saturday, Auger-Aliassime beat world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal by a 6-3, 6-2 score, his third straight win over the world’s top-ranked star.

“So far, it has been very close to perfect [in Basel],” Auger-Aliassime said after Saturday’s match, according to Tennis Canada. “I’ve been serving amazing, not getting broken once yet. There’s still one match to go, but it’s been a fantastic week, [I have] played some great tennis, and again today against the best player in the world. It’s an amazing win, so I’m really happy with my level.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Auger-Aliassime’s countryman in Denis Shapovalov was in a final of his own on Sunday, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Vienna Open.