Félix Auger-Aliassime set to hit career-high world ranking

Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime is making his way up the ATP World Ranking.

Following his role as Canada’s captain in the country’s ATP Cup final win over Spain, Auger-Aliassime is on pace to rise to #9 in the ATP rankings, his new career-high.

ATP Cup gives big points. Felix Auger-Aliassime gained 390 and will rise to #9 in the ATP Rankings, his new career high. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 9, 2022

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime had previously been ranked 11th, after cracking the top-10 ranking for the first time back in November.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov will move up to 14th in the World Ranking, per live-tennis.eu.

The full updated ATP top 10 ranking to debut this week:

Novak Djoković Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Rafael Nadal Matteo Berrettini Casper Ruud Félix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz

Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player currently ranked in the top 10, and the second-youngest ranked in the top 30.

Due to the team nature of the ATP Cup tournament, Shapovalov’s performance in the semifinals actually helped Auger-Aliassime by giving him further chances to vault up the rankings.

“If it wasn’t for Denis the past two days, we wouldn’t be here right now. I’d like to congratulate him. He’s been unbelievable,” Auger-Aliassime said following the match.

Both Canadians are expected to compete at the 2022 Australian Open, which will be kicking off on January 17, with the final taking place on January 30. The pair are looking to become Canada’s first semi-finalist at the event since Milos Raonic in 2016.

Auger-Aliassime is looking to build off a career year in 2021, where he managed a semi-final appearance at the US Open as well as a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. Shapovalov, meanwhile, appeared in the Wimbledon semifinal while bowing out at the US Open third round.