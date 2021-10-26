"Atmospheric river" bringing 50mm of rain to Metro Vancouver this week

Just days after a “bomb cyclone” hit Metro Vancouver, forecasters say more rain is on the way.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday about an “atmospheric river” that will bring heavy rainfall to parts of the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather statement applies to the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, and Langley, but does not include Vancouver proper at this time.

“A moisture-laden system with an atmospheric river pattern will bring heavy rain to the South Coast starting Wednesday night through Thursday,” the statement said. “Current model guidance indicates the Fraser Valley will receive the highest rainfall amounts.”

The weather agency predicts that 50 millimetres of rain could come within a 24-hour period, but there’s still some uncertainty about where the most rain will fall.

Atmospheric rivers are long and narrow areas stretches of air that transport water vapour from the tropics to other regions, according to the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The air columns can carry the equivalent amount of moisture that flows through the mouth of the Mississippi River.