Another atmospheric river will hit parts of British Columbia today

Following a week of devastating floods and deadly mudslides, another atmospheric river is expected to drench parts of British Columbia this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Saturday morning, which is in effect for several areas:

“A weather system associated with an atmospheric river will bring heavy rain, strong southerly winds, and rapidly rising freezing levels beginning today,” the statement reads.

Between 100 and 150 mm of rain are expected for Prince Rupert, while Kitimat will see 60 to 90 mm of rain. Between 30 and 60 mm of rain are expected for Haida Gwaii.

The “heavy rain” is expected to ease on Monday morning, but the storm will then move south to the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada warns that the heavy rain may lead to flooding and landslides.