May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada, a time to discover and reflect on the many achievements and contributions of Canadians of Asian heritage. And across Metro Vancouver, there are many fun events being held in celebration.

From literASIAN Festival to Passages of Rhythm, the Elimin8Hate concert and more, here are 10 Asian Heritage Month events to check out in Metro Vancouver this month.

What: The 26th explorASIAN Festival features over 60 Asian Heritage Month events — in-person and virtual — being held across Metro Vancouver. Check out live performances, workshops, talks, and more.

This year’s festival will spotlight emerging Canadians of Asian descent in arts and culture as well as include expanded programming that explores pressing issues facing Asian Canadian communities in the region and beyond.

When: Now until May 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various costs, see the full guide of events online

What: The inaugural Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, is a celebration of local Hong Kongers and their culture. Guests can visit the free event to learn about the city’s Hong Konger community while also checking out the numerous vendors and activities. Advanced tickets are sold out, but limited tickets will be available at the door.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: SFU Harbour Centre – 555 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Limited tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre is hosting a Spring Bazaar to raise funds for its events and programs promoting Japanese culture. Shop for new and gently used Japanese goods, Japanese food, spring plants and more. There will also be a variety of vendors selling crafts, clothing, jewellery and more. Presented by NNMCC Auxiliary.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: LiterASIAN Festival commemorates its 10th anniversary with this year’s event, Finding Our Voices: Telling Our Stories. The event features authors and cultural activists from across North America in panel discussions, writing workshops, literary book talks, and more.

When: May 7 to 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Starting from $5 to $10, purchase online

What: Co.ERASGA presents Passages of Rhythms at PAL Studio Theatre. The cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaboration by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Alvin Erasga Tolentino features three duets that celebrate Asian Heritage Month.

When: May 19 and 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PAL Studio Theatre – 300-501 Cardero Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre’s Foo Hung Curios gift shop is hosting the Pop-In Series showcasing a variety of Vancouver’s Asian Canadian small businesses, makers, and artists. Stop by to check out the items by Holy Duck Chili, Paige Jung, BORAMe Candles, Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House, Kyth Kyn, and more.

Vancouver-based artist and illustrator Janice Wu will also be the first artist-in-residence at Foo Hung Curios. Her framed artwork will be on display and available for purchase during the Pop-In Month series.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until May 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Foo Hung Curios gift shop – 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Asian Film Festival hosts Elimin8Hate — See Us Hear Us Concert, a showcase of songs about anti-Asian racism and resilience that were written by Asian Canadian artists. Artists include Asian Persuasion All Stars, Kristina Lao, and more.

When: May 26, 2022

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees, purchase online

What: Curator and host Cassius Khan welcomes celebrated erhu (Chinese violin) performer and vocalist Lan Tung for an afternoon of music and refreshment at the Massey Theatre.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 8th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Centre A: Vancouver International Centre For Contemporary Asian Art hosts Filipino Canadian artist Paul de Guzman in performance of laro na tayo — let’s play. There will be a Q&A session with de Guzman following the performance.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: Centre A: Vancouver International Centre For Contemporary Asian Art – 205-268 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Public Library’s Uplift Asian, a new series of programs celebrating Asian cultures and perspectives while pushing back against discrimination in our communities, presents Representation Matters: A Japanese Family Restaurant on Screen. There will be a screening of the short documentary Koto: The Last Service followed by a discussion with Joella Cabalu (director and producer), Kenji Maeda (co-producer, and member of the Maeda family) and moderator John Paul (JP) Catungal.

When: May 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Tickets: Free, register online