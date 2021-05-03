Calling all coffee-and-tea-loving Moms, all Artigiano locations across BC and Alberta are offering a free medium-sized beverage for you on Mother’s Day.

To redeem this offer, all you need to do is download the Artigiano app for iPhone or Android, create an account, and click on the “I’m a Mom” banner.

No purchase necessary; you just have to show up at your local outpost and scan the code at the register.

The entire beverage menu is a part of the offer so mom can enjoy her favourite drink with her family bubble or during some “me time.”

This offer is only available on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021, so be sure to stop by on that date.

Artigiano was founded in Vancouver over 20 years ago. The brand now owns and operates 17 cafés in BC and three in Alberta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artigiano (@caffeartigiano)