"Arrow" actor shares GoFundMe for crew member found dead in BC

In an emotional video posted online, Canadian actor Stephen Amell shared the tragic news that a crew member on the long-running TV series Arrow has died after he went missing in Burnaby.



“We did a very good job on Arrow of cultivating an environment that felt like a family, and it hurts a lot to lose one of those family members,” he said.

David McLean was last seen in early October and was reported missing soon after to the North Vancouver RCMP.

In a release, RCMP confirmed that nearly two weeks after he was last seen, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Mounties added it did not believe the sudden death was criminal in nature.

McLean is leaving behind a wife and two children.

Since his death, Arrow cast and crew members who worked with McLean have been mourning the devastating loss.

Amell, who played the lead role in the superhero television series, shared the tragic news online, saying, “When I heard that he had gone missing shortly after his 50th birthday, you hope for the best, but that is not what happened.”

“We lost Dave.”



McLean was a crew member for most of Arrow‘s eight-season, which wrapped up in 2020.

“Dave and his team were responsible for making sure that when we were on location or at the studio, that we had power, that things didn’t burn to the ground, the actor explained. “I don’t know that there was anyone on the show that worked longer hours than Dave. He was a lovely guy. He’s funny, he had a fashion sense that seemed to be uniquely his — a lot of plaid.”

Amell urged fans and advocates of mental health to donate what they could to a GoFundMe that will support McLean’s family.

“Let’s do something good for a family and for a guy who, in my life for eight years, literally kept the lights on,” Amell said.

“If you are feeling down or anyone in your life is feeling down, talk to somebody,” Amell pleas.

The GoFundMe has raised over $20,000 out of its $50,000 goal in seven days.

