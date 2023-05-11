Arrest made after North Vancouver restaurant employee attacked while taking out trash

Months after a pizza cook in North Vancouver was left badly injured from an attack, RCMP said they’ve finally made an arrest.

Jean Sebastien, who was an employee of Lonsdale’s Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria, was attacked the evening of Saturday, November 19, after taking out the garbage at the front of the shop, according to the business’s social media page.

RCMP added the unknown suspect allegedly assaulted the victim by striking him with a blunt object and a gun.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital,” police added.

Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria, which only opened in early October, is located at 113 1st Street West in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale, a neighbourhood that commentators say is usually very safe.

Initially, it was believed the attack was random, but RCMP has since said it suspects the incident was targeted.

The North Vancouver RCMP added that after a “comprehensive investigation into the attack,” its Serious Crime Unit arrested a suspect on March 22.

“The male, who is in his 20’s and a resident of North Vancouver, has since been released with conditions pending a court date,” a statement from police reads.

Cst. Mansoor Sahak said this traumatic incident had impacted the victim and the community’s sense of safety.

The fact there were many unanswered questions at the start of the investigation left some people fearing for their own safety,” he said. “We hope this arrest, and the understanding that this was believed to be a targeted attack, restores a sense of security and reassures people that North Vancouver is a safe community.”

The owner of Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria told Daily Hive he is “thrilled” to learn someone has been charged.

He was unable to provide any updates on Sebastien’s recovery.

After the attack last year, Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria set up a GoFundMe to help Sebastien as he was unable to work while healing.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser collected nearly $12,000 worth of donations out of its $10,000 goal.

With files from Daryn Wright