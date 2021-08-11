Aritzia is planning its massive annual Warehouse Sale and it's hiring

One of Vancouver’s most popular annual shopping events is planning to make a return this fall.

Aritzia has confirmed with Daily Hive that planning and preparation are underway for the annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale.

A spokesperson with the company says that they’re “continuing to closely monitor the evolution of COVID-19 in BC,” adding that hiring for the event is already underway.

“The health and safety of our clients, staff, and community is our top priority and our Warehouse Sale event processes, guided by local health authorities, will reflect that,” the spokesperson explains in an emailed statement.

An online posting is inviting interested job candidates to pass by the Vancouver Convention Centre on Wednesday, August 11, between 11 am and 4 pm. Be sure to bring a copy of your resume with you.

Although details of this year’s sale have yet to be confirmed, the event typically takes place over several days at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Items would include house brands such as Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Talula at 50% to 90% off the original retail cost.

The last Aritzia Warehouse Sale took place in 2019 from August 28 to September 2, with hundreds of people lining up for opening day.

Daily Hive will keep you posted as further details on the sale are confirmed.