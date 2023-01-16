A limited-edition Lunar New Year collection from Aritzia is hitting store shelves and one design from an artist based in Alberta has been included.

In celebration of Year of the Rabbit, Aritzia tapped Calgary-based Zila Li, known as Eirlysie online, for one of the four Lunar New Year pieces.

Li is a Chinese-Canadian illustrator who uses “vivid colours and surreal lighting to create supernatural depictions of fashion and the body.”

“Every Lunar New Year since moving to Canada, we call our family back in China,” Li said to Aritzia.

“My parents worked very hard to adapt to this new environment. It’s moving to see them talk freely in their native tongue, laughing through a video call with my grandparents, my uncles and aunts, and all my cousins.”

The pullover sweatshirt with the exclusive design from Li is described as having a “crew neckline, dropped shoulders and ribbed trim” and is made with “Tna’s Cozy Fleece — premium, midweight fleece with a soft-brushed back, sueded face and cloud-nine cozy feel.”

The pullover is priced at $88 and can be found here.