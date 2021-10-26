17 puffy jackets and parkas to keep you warm and stylish this fall

Gorgeous fall leaves are already on the ground, and that means the cooler weather is just around the corner.

We’ve rounded up the best puffy coats and parkas to stay warm (and stylish) this winter.

Grab a pumpkin spice latte and scroll through our best picks!

Aritzia Superpuff

Kendall Jenner helped put this Aritzia staple on the map back in 2018. The goose filled TNA coats have been a Vancouver (and beyond) staple ever since — and for a good reason.

Every color one could dream of is available (over 50!), along with varied finishes from a hi-gloss, liquid shine, corduroy and the “CliMATTE” (water-repellant Japanese ripstop). The Superpuff isn’t just a fashion statement, and will keep you warm and cozy up to the -40C mark.

The totally waterproof Superpuff 2.0 also dropped in Oct. 14.

Choose from varied lengths, from the cropped shorty ($225 – $298), original ($250 – $325), mid-length ($298) and long ($350) and a size range from 3XS – XL. For something a little sleeker and elevated, we are all about the Babaton Oskar parka ($328) or the Wilfred Cloud Puff ($250, available in short and long).

Available at Aritzia stores or online.

Athleta’s Inlet Jacket

Gap’s athleisure offshoot has arrived in Canada with their first store at West Vancouver’s Park Royal.

The well-priced Inlet Jacket ($179) is part of the brands fall collection, designed for running, outdoor training and general day-t0-day wear.

The short, water-repellent jacket is made of recycled Nylon and available in a wide size range from XXS – 3X. Comes in navy, black and the on-trend “chocolate” brown shade.

Best of all, the jacket features removable insulation and includes ventilation in the arm area. Available at Athleta stores or online.

Lolë’s Rosalynn Vegan Jacket

Montreal-based Lolë has several puffy jackets and parkas in their repertoire, including some vegan options. We’re particularly loving the satin-finish, water-repellent Rosalynn Jacket ($449, currently on sale for $315).

Includes a large hood, two-way zipper and pockets, as well as inner straps to be worn off the shoulders. Using Loftech™ insulation, this classic coat will keep you warm right down to the -20°C to -30°C mark.

The Katie down parka ($389) is another go-to. Choose from either black or beige in this style which features removable fur lining around the hood. Stay cozy down to -10°C to -20°C with this coat, which is both water-repellent and wind-repellent. Also includes an adjustable waist.

Both are available in XS – XL.

Canada Goose’s Cypress Parka

The King of all parkas. Canada Goose jackets may be a splurge, but they’re what your grandmother would call an investment piece. The company also made a major announcement recently: they’re moving to be totally fur-free.

You can’t go wrong with the brands’ new Cypress Parka, which comes with a lifetime warranty.

The hip-length item is is one of their most sustainable ever, as its crafted with 100% recycled nylon.

The Cypress jacket comes in 3 colours (black, white and red), and is designed to keep you warm down to the -15°C – -25°C mark.

The real secret sauce to the this down-filled packet is the design, which includes features like a sueded tricot chinguard for additional protection, adjustable hood, and interior backpack straps to let you carry the item hands-free. The lightweight item can also be packed into the interior pockets, making it easy to transport when not being worn. Available online and via Canada Goose stores, or at Nordstrom.

Lululemon’s Pack It Down Lululemon is a lot more than just yoga pants. The light weight and easily packable (hence the “Pack It Down” name) style is a fall and winter essential. Perfect for layering, this item is rainproof and windproof thanks to the Vancouver-based brand’s DiamondStretch and ThermoChannel™ construction to lock in warmth. The hood is also removable based on your mood or outfit vibe. Available in a long length ($248) or short ($198) in several colours, including the 2000s approved baby blue and light pink, along with a burgundy, navy and black. The slim fit jacket is unmistakably Lululemon with the brands signature Om logo subtly embroidered on the front.

Arc’teryx Patera Parka

You can always count on Vancouver’s on Arc’teryx to deliver on practical and stylish outwear. The sleekly designed Patera parka ($800) fits the bill here. Per the website, the Pateria is “designed for city winters,” featuring “complete winter protection.” The Patera is totally waterproof (not resistant) thanks to its 2-layer GORE-TEX shell, and also protects against the downsides of winter — better known as wind, snow and rain. The company used its Down Contour Construction™ and Down Composite Mapping™ technologies in the down-filled coat, which also includes a hood and neck gasket, as well as shaped cuffs to cover hands for extra-warmth. The hand pockets also allow wearers to seep items like their smartphones and wallets handy. Available via Arc’teryx stores or website, and at Altitude Sports.

Alo Yoga’s Stunner Puffer

Alo Yoga may not have stores in Canada just yet, but it’s available online and via retailers like Nordstrom and Indigo.

The brands’ high-gloss Stunner Puffer Jacket ($620) has been owning the ‘gram lately. Cute and stylish over a pair of yoga pants, this trendy jacket also works for a night out.

The item includes lightweight woven fabric and bungees at the food for adjustments, as well as a practical hood. Comes in the must-have nude dusty pink, as well as black, burgundy and white.

For an alternative, we’re also into the faux-leather Gold Rush Puffer ($309). We’re loving the buttery fabric on this bomber style jacket.

H&M’s Faux Shearling Lined Parka

A cozy winter jacket doesn’t have to break the bank. H&M’s Faux Shearling Lined Parka does the trick at the $69.99 price point.

Made out of a woven cotton with a faux-fur trim, this on-trend item also includes a small vent at the back to keep air flowing. There’s plenty of storage space in this coat, with its patch front pockets, and concealed side pockets.

Adjust the fit with a drawstring at the waist and hem. Comes in black, khaki green, tan, and dark gray. Available on H&M’s website.

Mackage’s Trish Jacket

Mackage’s signature fur-trim Trish jacket ($1.390) is another wardrobe investment piece you’ll have for years to come. Practical and luxe, this item is the definition of “fashion meets function,” her the Montreal brand’s website.

Made off three-quarters sustainable down, this item is water resistant, repellent and windproof. We love the powder touch feel of this two-layer soft fabric, which is guaranteed to keep you warm (and stylish) even in the snowiest of weather.

The Trish also delivers on fit with its snug style. The fur is also removable for a sleeker, more casual look.

COS’ Quilted Coat

COS is a total it-brand right now. The older, more fashionable sister of fast-fashion label H&M has a bevy of fall and winter jackets available, all fitting with their minimalist ethos.

For a lightweight puffer, the khaki green or black Quilted Coat ($225) is an elevated wardrobe basic.

With an oversized, relaxed fit, the long jacket features a ribbed collar and long sleeves for the cooler temperatures. Available in XXS to L.

Best of all, this one is machine washable. Available at COS stores or online.

Coach’s Belted Puffer

Coach is another early ’00s brand making a huge comeback. The brand has expanded their offerings beyond handbags into full ready-to-wear in recent years, including their popular coat collection.

This season, the New York based retailer introduced the recycled nylon belted puffer ($950). Featuring the brands’ signature CC logo on the sleeves, the dark navy zip up also includes a luxe black shearling collar. The adjustable belt ensures a perfect fit.

Sustainability is core to this puffer, which is made from 100% recycled polyester. Comes in sizes XS – XL.

The North Face’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

You can’t talk about puffy jackets without mentioning The North Face. The NoCal company has been producing their much-loved puffers since 1964, and have been a staple in the market ever since.

The company recently went back into their ’90s archives for the two-tone 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($369) your dad probably wore.

With 700-fill down, this jacket has all the bells and whistles from a water-resistant ripstop fabric, oversized baffles for warmth, and secure zip-hand pockets.

The North Face’s boxy fit is an unmistakable silhouette, and one that’s very much on trend. Comes in an array of ’90s approved shades like yellow and turquoise, as well as the classic all-black. Available in sizes XS – 3XL. Also comes in a short version ($334). Available online via The North Face or at Nordstrom.

Woods by SportChek’s Worthington Down Jacket

SportChek carries an array of outdoor brands in their stores across Canada, including their own private label Woods.

The collection includes a slew of classic and practical parkas, including the short Worthington Down style ($300) and the Smythe mid-length cut (on sale for $209 from $350).

Made with stretch-woven fabric, this item is waterproof thanks to Outtech Force. It’s totally insulated thanks to the warmth of 480 Fill Power Allied Feather & Down® Duck Down. This item is anything but heavy and boxy, and is totally designed to move with you whether you’re hiking, going to work or making a grocery run.

Comes in colors like olive green, black and burgundy, and a size range from XS – 2XL.

Christina Martinez Gender Inclusive Parka by Nordstrom

Contemporary artist Christina Martinez loaned two of her stunning floral prints to these Nordstrom private label jackets. Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe with her Orange Spiced Floral or Navy Eye Jacquard prints.

At $129, both styles are an affordable way to stay cozy and bright this winter season. The short jacket includes a fixed hood, zip closure and pockets. The 100% polyester jacket is also machine washable.

BooHoo’s Velvet Puffer

Okay, so a velvet puffer isn’t exactly practical but this fast fashion buy isn’t trying to be, either.

The ’80s velvet revival has been going strong for a few years now, even making its way into Insta-Worthy outerwear like BooHoo’s puffer (on sale for $91 from $198). We love the look of this cool jacket, which is basically just to wear for a night out (you may want to bring an umbrella) or for a bougie girls’ brunch.

Comes in Kardashian approved nude or black in UK sizes 4 – 12. Available online.

Garage Tokyo Puffer

Garage’s Tokyo Puffer has the right look and price at just $79.95. This short bomber style is stylish enough to wear out over a crop top and jeans, and perfect for running arounds around the city.

Comes in classic jet black or a light pebble gray (our fave). Available in sizes XXS – XL in stores and online.

Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen is staple in winter wear. A subsidiary of Canadian Tire, this company has been making some of the best puffy jackets and parkas in the game for years.

This season, the bright yellow W Aspire Puffy Parka (also available in black, $385) caught our eye. Made with High Loft insulation, you won’t feel the minus temperatures in this on-trend, cozy jacket that’s also water repellent. The jacket is PFC-free, making it environmentally friendly.

Honourable mentions go to Kanye West’x Yeezy GAP puffer and Drake’s Nike NOCTA jacket, which are both, of course, sold out.