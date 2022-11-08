It's official: Two-storey Apple Pacific Centre store to open next week

Exterior of the new Apple Pacific Centre Store in downtown Vancouver revealed on November 8, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The construction hoarding at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Georgia and Howe streets in downtown Vancouver has come down.

And temporary wraps over the expansive two-storey glass facade have also been removed, revealing for the first time the iconic bitten apple logo — directly facing the Vancouver Art Gallery, just kitty-corner from the location.

It was this morning that Apple, for the first time ever, officially acknowledged this two-storey pavilion retail building, part of CF Pacific Centre shopping mall complex, is a new Apple Store.

Apple announced today the Apple Pacific Centre store will officially open on Friday, November 18, kicking off weekend-long grand opening celebrations. This will be the largest Apple Store in Metro Vancouver.

For the first time ever, #Apple has officially confirmed this 2-storey retail pavilion building is the new Apple Pacific Centre Store. Its opening is confirmed for Friday, Nov. 18, kicking off grand opening weekend celebrations. Spot the🍏.#vancrehttps://t.co/wIvY432AIA pic.twitter.com/g7WFi1x7Uz — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 8, 2022

The two-storey structure replacing the former mall rotunda entrance spans a total floor area of about 14,000 square feet, based on the 2019 development permit application. The main entrance into the store also boasts an impressive terraced plaza.

Construction on the new retail building first began in early 2020, and the new replacement mall entrance to the east opened in Summer 2021.

The expansive glass facade is purposefully wrapped with a 30-foot-tall public art mural designed by prominent Canadian designer Mooren (Mo) Bofill, with contributions by Musqueam First Nation artist Debra Sparrow. It features 12 playful nods to Apple, including Apple Pencil, AirPods, and Face ID Smile.

The grand opening weekend will feature free programming across art, music, photography, and well-being, including a live performance by Vancouver-based rapper and musician Boslen, a Q&A moderated by Apple Music radio host George Stromboloupoulos, and a performance by Emmy Award-winning choreographer of the upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds. Online registration opens today for the public to attend the grand opening festivities.

Additionally, customers can also explore Today at Apple Photo Tour sessions over the grand opening weekend exploring the architecture of downtown Vancouver and learning how to capture cityscapes on iPhone.

The new two-storey store will replace the mall interior’s existing store, which first opened in 2008.