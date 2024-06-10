Apple's new AI system will rewrite emails and messages, while you can choose the tone (Apple)

In the much-anticipated annual keynote address, Apple’s team debuted some impressive updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch operating systems and shared details of how artificial intelligence will be integrated into Apple devices.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, details were shared about how Apple has been taking a giant leap into AI and how user data will be kept safe and secure.

It will be “aware” of your personal data but it won’t “collect” your personal data. — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) June 10, 2024

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, adding, “It can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them.”

Privacy has been one of the top topics surrounding artificial intelligence over the last couple of years. Apple stressed how this personal intelligence system, with Private Cloud Compute, sets a new standard for privacy in AI.

The new Writing Tools, built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, will provide users a new way to “enhance their writing and communicate more effectively.”

With Apple Intelligence and Writing Tools, users can “rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.”

It will be deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia when released later this year.

Big changes for iPhone and iMessage with new iOS

When it’s released in the fall, iOS 18 will also bring some impressive updates to iMessage, including message formatting and Tapbacks.

Big changes coming to iMessage in iOS 18. You will be able to Tapback with ANY emoji, use formatting in messages and you can SCHEDULE messages. 🔥🔥🔥 #WWDC @Apple @DailyHiveVan — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) June 10, 2024

According to Apple, you will be able to truly get your message across by adding formatting like bold, underlining, italics, and strikethrough.

Tapbacks are being expanded to include any emoji or sticker, and you can also compose a message and schedule it to be sent later.

“We are thrilled to introduce iOS 18. It is a huge release with incredible features, including new levels of customization and capability, a redesigned Photos app, and powerful ways to stay connected with Messages.

There are so many benefits for everyone,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

The latest update will offer brand-new levels of customization for the home, lock screens, and the control centre.