HomePod mini: What you need to know about Apple's new smart speaker

Apple is dropping its latest HomePod mini this November. The new and improved gadget plays music, allows you to make calls, and is a portable intercom system for any household.

Like last year’s model, the mini speaker can connect to multiple HomePods in a household and pair music in each room. Other helpful features include a timer.

In a way, the HomePod mini can be considered a hub to connect and control all of your smart home devices. And this year, Apple added a pop of colour.

Here’s what you need to know about the new HomePod Mini.

New colours

Besides the white and space grey, HomePod mini will be available in yellow, orange, and blue this year to add a pop of colour to your space.

Small but powerful

At 3.3 inches tall, the HomePod mini is not just a music-listening device. It is fully equipped with the intelligence of Siri and smart home capabilities. According to the company, it is designed with the Apple S5 chip that runs advanced software to analyze the characteristics of the music. Users can expect an immersive 360-degree audio experience, with deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Last month, Apple introduced its new Music Voice Plan that is designed exclusively for Siri and costs $4.99 per month. The HomePod mini is the companion speaker to this plan, giving access to the full Apple Music catalogue just by asking Siri. The new music plan is to be released this fall.

Smart home central

Siri on the HomePod mini can recognize the voices of up to six different household members, tailor music and podcasts to preferences, and respond to personal requests, like reading messages, reminders, notes, and calendar appointments, or making and answering phone calls. The mini device can also control smart home accessories through voice commands, like turning off the lights, locking doors, or the ever so popular one during the winter – changing the temperature.

It also can be used as an intercom through a household, and messages can be sent from one HomePod mini to another in a different room.

The new HomePod mini will be available for $129 in Canada, with a release date coming later this month.