Apple Fitness+, the fitness and wellness service built around Apple Watch, has released a new series of workouts and experiences today to help users achieve their health goals this new year.

Apple announced that subscribers will be able to access the new Collections and Time to Run on Apple Fitness+ starting today. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library, while Time to Run is an audio running experience created to help users take their running game to the next level.

“At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies in a release.

“With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.

“We can’t wait for people to get motivated to reach their goals with Collections, and inspired by Time to Run’s exploration of iconic cities with rich running history.”

Here’s what you need to know about Collections and Time to Run on Apple Fitness+, which can be found inside the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Collections

Collections give Apple Fitness+ subscribers a brand new way to get motivated as they start their next workout or meditation. Drawing from almost 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available in the fitness and wellness service, Collections will offer a suggested plan to users to help them make intentional training choices over a period of several days or weeks.

The six Collections available at launch include 30-Day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen and Stretch Your Back and Hips, and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

Time to Run

Become a more consistent and better runner with Time to Run, Fitness+’s new audio running experience. Each episode centres on a popular running route in a notable city around the world.

You won’t be running alone, as each Time to Run episode includes inspiring coaching tips from a popular Fitness+ trainer like Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, and Scott Carvin and Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Wharton-Malcolm. The Fitness+ trainers have also curated a playlist filled with the perfect motivational and energizing music to keep your feet moving. You can even save the playlist for listening at any time.

Time to Run launches today with three episodes: London, coached by Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, coached by Fayette; and Miami Beach, coached by Sanchez. And to make your run in the cities even more fun, users will receive photos taken by the Fitness+ trainer of iconic sights along their route.

A new episode of Time to Run will be released every Monday and are perfect for runners of all levels. Time to Run can be used outside of the home or inside on a treadmill, and for Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, it will become Time to Run or Push. Once selected, users can choose to begin a run or an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

Time to Walk and Artist Spotlight

Also new today on Fitness+ is season three of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience that subscribers can tune into on your Apple Watch for encouragement to get more walking into their day-to-day life.

Some of the world’s most interesting and influential people share stories, photos, and music that will make the walks just fly by. Actor, writer, and producer Rebel Wilson will accompany users on their strolls starting on January 10, with Bernice A. King, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler and Sugar Ray Leonard also announced for the new season of Time to Walk.

Apple has also added new workouts to the popular Artist Spotlight series on Fitness+. Get your sweat on to an entire workout playlist dedicated to a single artist such as Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts built around music by each of these acclaimed artists will appear in Fitness+ across different modalities. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga, across music genres such as Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and Upbeat Anthems.

“For me, a great playlist can make or break a workout,” said Shakira in the release. “Music has that power to energize you and make it more fun, so I hope these playlists can be inspiring for the Apple Fitness+ users who choose them too!”

Fitness+ is available in Canada for $12.99 a month, or $99.99 per year with one month free.