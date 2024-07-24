Canadian apartment listing offers free rent for "friends with benefits"

The GTA keeps on living up to its reputation of having steep rent prices for, at times, unliveable housing situations, with yet another “horror rental” listing making its rounds on social media this week for how utterly unbelievable it is.

The ad for “private or shared accommodation” specifies from the outset that only “girls” need apply, though the existing tenant seeking a roomie states that they are a “boy.”

The two-bedroom home is described as located near Bramalea City Centre, with the current occupant offering multiple price options for different living arrangements.

The first is for a renter seeking their own private room, which will cost $500 per month. The second alternative, for a cheaper $300 per person, is for two renters to share the vacant room.

Then there is the third option, which is the reason the post has gone so viral: absolutely free rent, food, and apparently a shopping budget for anyone who agrees to participate in a “friends-with-benefits” situation with the existing tenant.

This, of course, implies physical intimacy beyond the level of housemates or friends, in this case as payment for the accommodation.

“For those who are okay with friends-with-benefits relationship, will get below perks: 1) Complete rent is FREE. 2) Food expenses are also FREE. 3) I can spend $C200 per month on shopping,” the listing reads.

It also specifies “Regarding FWB relationship, it will be maintained private and confidential, same is expected from your side too. If interested, drop in a message for more details and anything can be negotiated.”

Naturally, as the ad was shared on various accounts, it was met with a resounding “yikes.”

“I swear someone should set up a viewing and show up with the police,” one person suggested.

Others said the post sounded like something from an episode of Date Line or a Netflix true crime series.

Still, others called it “so gross” and doubted it could be real, worrying that anyone desperate enough to take him up on the offer may be sexually assaulted.

“One female will take this, because rent is hella expensive,” another feared.

blogTO was unable to source the original listing online outside of reposts from viral local Instagram pages, though based on other shocking rental listings we’ve seen for shared bedrooms, beds and spaces that can’t be considered the former and can’t fit the latter, this wouldn’t be too surprising.