Made in Canada podcast helping to break the stigma around mental health

In any given year, one in five Canadians experiences a mental illness. And now more than ever, people are experiencing heightened anxiety.

To help empower people struggling with anxiety to know that they’re not alone, Anxiety Canada has just launched the fourth season of its podcast #OurAnxietyStories.

Hosted by mental health advocate, author and comedian John Bateman, #OurAnxietyStories features special guests from all walks of life sharing their personal experiences. New episodes were released on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day.

“By hearing real stories from people who have lived experiences with anxiety and anxiety disorders, we can increase understanding and break the stigma around mental health,” said Anxiety Canada to Daily Hive. “We can also learn how anxiety disorders can overlap with substance use, mood disorders, and eating disorders.”

Season 4 of #OurAnxietyStories will include episodes with award-winning news anchor and community leader Tamara Taggart, renowned naturalist and painter Robert Bateman, Canadian mental health blogger, writer and speaker Chloë Grande, and Anxiety Canada’s Youth Network alum, Pegah Mollahajian.

Previous seasons of the podcast featured acclaimed poet Shane Koyczan, CEO of Anxiety Canada Judith Law, and broadcaster and former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey.

#OurAnxietyStories is a project of the BC Partners for Mental Health and Substance Use Information, funded by the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) in partnership with HeretoHelp.

“As a leading mental health organization, Anxiety Canada wants to empower Canadians to normalize talking about their anxiety and sharing their coping tools,” added Anxiety Canada. “#OurAnxietyStories was created to help Canadians impacted by anxiety know that they’re not alone.

The latest season and archival episodes are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, as well as Anxiety Canada’s website.

Anxiety Canada is a registered charity and non-profit organization powered by devoted staff who have lived experience with anxiety and volunteers across the country who offer their expertise. It was created to raise awareness about anxiety and support access to proven resources and treatment.

The organization also offers free, accessible, evidence-based resources such as the award-winning MindShift CBT app, the online anxiety management course My Anxiety Plan, downloadable resources, and more. Anxiety Canada also runs an online group therapy program called MindShift CBT Groups.

For more information, visit anxietycanada.com.