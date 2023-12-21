This Anthropologie vest seems to be inspired by Canucks' Flying V jersey

A sweater vest being sold by clothing retailer Anthropologie will look very familiar to Vancouver Canucks fans.

The Maeve Varsity Stripe Poncho Sweater Vest currently for sale on the company’s website looks extremely similar to the Canucks’ Flying V jersey used in the past. The sweater vest has a familiar colour scheme and design that harkens back to the Canucks jerseys of the 1970s.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of the Anthropologie sweater and the old Canucks jersey below.

The Anthropologie sweater is selling online for $138. It’s made of 60% cotton, 30% nylon, and 10% wool. That’s roughly half as much as it will cost you to purchase an official Canucks jersey these days.

The product description for the sweater vest predictably does not say anything about the Flying V jersey, instead focusing on other aspects of the name.

“The name ‘Maeve’ references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it’s no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and — best of all — exclusively ours.”

This is not the first time that clothing manufacturers have appeared to take inspiration from the Canucks. Fans noticed back in 2017 that luxury retailer Versace had released some clothing merchandise that looked extremely similar to the Canucks’ Flying Skate jersey.

The Canucks have used a lot of different sweaters throughout their time in the NHL. The Flying V debuted in the 1978-79 season. It was used, with some slight variations throughout the years, until the 1984-85 season.

The Flying V jersey was then replaced by the Black Skate, which has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The team has worn its Black Skate jersey for a large percentage of home games this season.