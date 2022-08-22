White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that he’s stepping down from three positions by the end of this year.

These include his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement published on Monday.

NEWS: Dr. Fauci announced today that he will be stepping down in Dec. 2022 from the positions of NIAID Director and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. https://t.co/6MTguNRP4f — NIAID News (@NIAIDNews) August 22, 2022

Fauci served as the director of NIAID for 38 years and advised seven US presidents in his career.

In his statement, he spoke about his beginnings in the White House serving Ronald Reagan. He has since advised on countless infectious diseases, prominently including HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, West Nile virus, pandemic influenza, the anthrax attacks, various bird flu threats, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,” the 81-year-old clarified. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.”

He said he wants to use all his expertise working at NIAID to “advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

Since he will not be stepping down until the end of this year, Fauci is looking forward to fulfilling his duties in his current roles.

“I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands,” he said, referring to the scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).