"I was drunk": Anthem singer explains herself after MLB Home Run Derby

Ingrid Andress went viral for her national anthem at last night’s MLB Home Run Derby, and not for a good reason.

The country artist’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” had fans perplexed. Today, she provided some explanation as she revealed she was drunk during the performance.

Andress, a four-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, was widely made fun of on social media for her singing at the event. Fans had a field day with her shaky performance of the anthem.

Today, she posted to social media explaining that she was drunk while performing and that she’s checking into a treatment facility today to get help. She included an apology for yesterday to the MLB, fans, and the entire country, along with her explanation of what happened.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all. I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition,” reads her post.

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”

The 32-year-old has songs that have peaked in the top five on the charts in Canada and the United States. She’s won accolades at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, the Musicrow Awards, and the BMI Country Awards.

Her performance of the anthem before yesterday’s Home Run Derby instantly went viral upon her finishing. Fans on social media were sharing it far and wide.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

Some players could be seen trying to hold back laughter on the diamond as she continued through the song.

Her post on social media garnered her a lot of support as people applauded her strength.

it takes a lot of backbone to own it. Good luck in recovery. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 16, 2024

Big respect for this post. Get better soon. You’ll be back. — Ghost of Texas Football (@FortyAcreVibes) July 16, 2024

Get sober, come back next year and nail it. @MLB let’s give her an invitation back. — BravesFan4Life (@Fan4Braves) July 16, 2024