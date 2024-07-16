Singer butchers American national anthem at MLB All-Star event

Folks may not know who won the annual MLB Home Run Derby. But the pre-game ceremony to the All-Star week staple certainly left a lasting impression.

Country star Ingrid Andress was given the honour of performing “The Star Spangled Banner” at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the event.

But rather than knocking it out of the park, Andress took big swings with the anthem and ultimately fell flat (literally) in a rendition reminiscent of Fergie’s infamous NBA All-Star Game performance from 2018.

Think we’re exaggerating? Have a listen for yourself.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

While players held their hands on their hearts throughout the uncomfortable performance, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Brohm did his best to contain his laughter.

As for fans watching from home, they did not hold back, taking to social media to share their thoughts on Andress’ rendition of the anthem.

“I sing like this at home…. alone,” one X user wrote.

I sing like this at home…. alone — Lanae (@iamlanaea) July 16, 2024

Another argued that Fergie was likely relieved to see someone take the heat off her embarrassing All-Star moment.

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/GCKdILwQsE — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 16, 2024

Someone else praised her ability to miss “every single note.”

It is impressive that this Ingrid Andress has missed every single note. That was painful #HomeRunDerby — David Marcus (@THEDavidMarcus) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that Andress’ Wikipedia page has already been updated to include the MLB blunder.

Nah who already updated her Wikipedia😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DjPSgAUwiu — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) July 16, 2024

While people won’t soon forget Monday’s performance, it’s worth noting that Andress is a well-established musician with four Grammy nominations.

The 32-year-old’s breakthrough single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2020.

And videos from past performances prove that she can, in fact, sing live.

ingrid andress singing the stranger at her concert with just her voice and her keyboard no auto tune in sight just pure talent and unmatched vibes. case closed pic.twitter.com/Si9dTdC6Ev — hollie (@enchantedhol) July 16, 2024

It could’ve been nerves or issues with the field’s PA system that simply got the best of her on Monday. Or perhaps, just like athletes often do, Andress may have just had an off night.

No matter the case, it’s something she’ll have to stumble upon on sports blooper reels for years to come.