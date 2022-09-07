Woman reveals her boyfriend likes Andrew Tate — hundreds push her to dump him

Netizens are urging a woman to dump her boyfriend after she revealed he might be a fan of renowned misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate.

On Tuesday, Mumsnet user PinkStarAtNight shared her experience and fears on the parenting website under the “Am I Being Unreasonable?” aka AIBU thread.

She said she only came to know who Tate was after news of his social media accounts being banned one by one made the rounds.

“The way they described comments that he said reminded me of a guy I had overheard my boyfriend laughing at when he was watching TikTok. I had raised an eyebrow at what I heard and my boyfriend had laughed and said ‘he’s saying everything tongue in cheek, but to be honest a lot of what he says is true.'”

Tate has a history of brazenly sharing misogynistic, homophobic, and racist sentiments, as well as using slurs. He has blamed victims of sexual assault as well.

The former pro kickboxer was banned from several social media platforms after the comments he made about women and LGBTQIA people in his content violated community guidelines.

But it may have been a little too late. Thousands of men have already been radicalized by Tate’s incel-like ideas and commentary.

PinkStarAtNight feared her boyfriend might be one of them. She asked him if Tate was “the guy he sometimes watches clips of” and the answer was yes.

To add insult to injury, PinkStarAtNight’s boyfriend also believed Tate should not have been banned, blaming “cancel culture” for not letting the 35-year-old express his opinions.

She disagreed and the couple continued to have conversations about Tate over a span of two weeks.

“His argument is that Andrew Tate is standing up for men everywhere who feel oppressed by society,” wrote PinkStarAtNight

She revealed that her boyfriend had begun spewing Tate-isms, saying women take advantage of men and want to work less than them.

He had never voiced such thoughts before he found Andrew Tate, who “set men free” so they can “finally speak their minds” instead of being shut down by women. He he believes women have begun to control society and that no one wants to talk about men’s problems anymore.

“He gets very angry and emotive about this,” PinkStarAtNight shared.

She said she sat down and collected direct quotes from Tate that proved his problematic thoughts, including his take on cheating. Tate believes it’s fine to cheat on women as men are “evolutionarily” built to have more than one woman, and that men who are happy with one woman just have low testosterone.

PinkStarAtNight told her boyfriend — who believes in being faithful to one’s partner — that his idol had just insulted him.

He blocked her in response.

“I don’t know if I’m being unreasonable, or what to do,” she concluded. “I just feel upset/angry/confused. Maybe I should be trying to understand his point of view more but I just can’t get my head around it.”

And the internet was simply not having any of this.

Not only did they tell PinkStarAtNight that she was not being unreasonable via a resounding poll, but urged her to get rid of the whole man altogether.

“Run,” wrote Mumsnet user WulyJumpr. “Why would you want to be with this guy? He’s at worst a misogynist, at best completely gullible, dim, and fodder for [Andrew Tate’s] viewing figures. “He’s blocked you, so treat that as the end of the relationship and be happy you’re no longer dating a misogynist, said one commenter. “Why are you even listening to this misogynistic drivel? He simply isn’t fit to be in a relationship with you at all,” another asked.

Many believed it was way too late to try and resolve the issue without leaving the man: “You don’t need emotional support, you need a taxi.”