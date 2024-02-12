Big changes are coming to your TV! A familiar face from CTV News Vancouver, Andrew Johnson, has announced he is leaving the local airwaves but fans of the news anchor can take some comfort in where he’s heading.

Johnson has co-anchored the CTV News Vancouver at Five alongside Nafeesa Karim for the past two years. He also anchored the now-cancelled noon newscast.

Karim made the announcement live on Friday about her co-anchor’s next chapter alongside weather anchor Ann Luu.

“Whether it’s your passion for pizza or your undying love for cats, you are going to be missed,” Karim said in a video posted to Johnson’s Instagram Monday.

Although he’s saying goodbye to the newscast and his co-anchors, you might still be able to spot him around town, and you’ll still see him on television if you tune into the national broadcasts.

Johnson will be working out of the Vancouver station as he joins the award-winning national news team. He will be reporting news on BC to the Canadian-wide audience starting Monday.

“It’s hard to move on, but I’m thrilled to start reporting for our CTV cousins in Toronto, while remaining based in the newsroom I’ve grown to love in Vancouver. I have a feeling 2024 is going to be a great year. CTV Vancouver ——> CTV National News,” he wrote on social media.

The announcement came just hours after a major layoff at Bell Media across the country, which left more than 4,000 employees out of work and led to dozens of programming changes to the company’s radio and television entities.

It included the cancellation of CTV Vancouver’s noon news show as well as the weekend broadcasts. While Johnson has moved to other shows, there have been no announcements that other Vancouver anchors will follow suit.

Many key CTV National News reporters were affected by the Bell Media layoffs, and several other noon and weekend newscasts were axed across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier David Eby, and others condemned the changes, accusing Bell Media of putting profits before people and shaking Canada’s already struggling journalism industry.

With files from Isabelle Docto