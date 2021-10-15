New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We should have four-day workweeks more often, eh?

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves.

Based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond. Meet Mouse, Pig, Moose, Dog and Cat and their favourite kids! When everyone gets together, one thing always leads to another in the most unexpected ways. You never know where things will end up, but you can be sure that IF Mouse and Friends go on an adventure, THEN there is lots of fun to be had!

Physical strength is not enough to enter the elite group of the National Police in Spain. For the first time in its history, a camera crew has exclusive access to the extremely tough selection process for new members of the force, which lasts for more than seven months. In this docuseries, hundreds of applicants start with only a few passing the necessary tests to enter one of the most prestigious elite police forces in the world.

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape, she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all, in this addition to the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology.

This documentary follows the 27-year-old Canadian pop star’s journey back into the live music space during the pandemic. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), this documentary focuses on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years. As Bieber prepares for his livestreamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, viewers are taken on a revealing and exhilarating look into the singer’s inner circle.

As part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Cast includes Ariana Guerra, Tenoch Huerta, Joseph Garcia, Robert Larriviere, Elpidia Carrillo, and Kerry Cahill.

The iconic Canadian comedians known as the Kids in the Hall are returning to our TV screens soon! Prep for their return by re-watching the sketch comedy troupe that, more often than not, put bizarre, unique, and insane twists in their skits from 1989 to 1995.

Moderated by Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna, this Daytime Emmy® Award winner will prove that no subject is off the table when you have the right ingredients. Conversations unite experts and different personalities to touch fundamental topics of universal interest in contemporary societies, accompanied by the menus of well-known Mexican chefs.

The only story that’s bigger than the game is the one about the team behind it. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-2021 NHL season with All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in the first All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.

They are one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. It’s time you learn their name. Both Pauli’s personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey.

Heroes grow old and they may lose the ability to throw their enemies against the wall, but that doesn’t stop “Mascarita” from making the occasional move. In this long awaited sequel, follow the legendary retired wrestler and his ruthless partner Tony “El Canibal” as they join forces once again to face a new band of villains on the streets of Mexico City.

In the barrio of Oak Springs, there lives a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community and family. However, their beloved bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

As part of the Blumhouse horror anthology, a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.