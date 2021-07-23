New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

Let’s celebrate making it to another weekend by highlighting what’s worth watching on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.

The streaming platform has released a Kate Beckinsale-led Amazon Original about a revenge-fuelled rampage and a series following a DC superhero.

Coupled with older titles that were released earlier in July, there’s no shortage of stuff to check out on Amazon all weekend.

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centring on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. To control her slightly murderous anger-management problem, Lindy uses an electrode-lined vest to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Based on DC Comics and created by Johns and Lee Moder, the series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore, portrayed by Brec Bassinger, who discovers the cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes who become the Justice Society of America.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. In the second season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow, world-famous Canadian supermodel and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Additional judges, including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini, will make cameos throughout the season.

El Cid S2 (Amazon Original)

El Cid tells the story of Rodrigo “Ruy” Diaz de Vivar (A.K.A “El Cid”), a Spanish national hero, but also one of the most mysterious and complex characters in the country’s history. Discover what changes await El Cid in season two as he becomes one of the best-known characters of the Spanish Middle Ages. Jaime Lorente, Elia Galera, José Luis García Pérez, Francisco Ortiz and Alicia Sanz star in the historical drama.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years into the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Nancy Drew – Season 1

Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery.

After leaving her hometown and birth name behind, Cassandra (Liniker Barros) starts to get her life on track with a place of her own for the first time, a boyfriend who she loves and a steady job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, she begins fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the ’70s.

And they’re back! The wildly hilarious and loveable Derbez family goes at it again but this time, they’re trading airplanes and big cities for an RV and the wild. This season, they explore the beautiful scenery of the northwest of the United States.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto centre stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.

Everyone has a story to tell about 2020. Whether it’s about relationships, work, friendship or family, isolation affected them all. Join Rafael Portugal, Samantha Schmütz, Yuri Marçal, Gregório Duvivier, Thati Lopes, Victor Lamoglia and Martha Nowill as they laugh about their worst 2020 moments.

Filmed across the tumultuous 2019-20 Real Madrid season, and halted by COVID-19 splitting the domestic season in two, season two of El Corazón De Sergio Ramos shares a more intimate look at what it takes to make one of the world’s most dominant athletes when they’re separated from their teammates and training facilities are taken away.

As eight charismatic, young and beautiful Brazilians enter a luxurious beach house in Florianópolis, they embark on a journey full of parties, fights, gossip, drama, relationships and most importantly, fun! Add in a squad of celebs commenting on their every move and Wild And Free: Florianópolis is a reality show without limits.