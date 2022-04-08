NewsVentureShopping

Amazon Canada has upped Prime memberships fees by $20 and people are furious

Apr 8 2022, 6:36 pm
Ascannio/Shutterstock

Amazon Canada has announced that it’s raising the price of its Prime membership program by $20.

This is the first time the membership’s price has gone up since its Canadian launch in 2013. It previously cost $79 per year; the new annual rate is $99. Student Prime memberships have also gone up from $39 a year to $49.

Everyone who signs up for Prime on or after April 8 will have to pay the new rates, and the increase will apply to existing customers’ accounts after May 13, on the date of their next membership renewal.

Amazon Canada sent all of its customers an email explaining the change and the reasons for it. Here’s an excerpt from the email:

In the last few years, Amazon has added more product selection available with fast, free, unlimited Prime shipping; and earlier this year we began offering free One-Day Delivery for millions of items with no minimum purchase to most cities and towns across Canada. In addition to new selection and faster delivery, Prime Video has tripled the number of Amazon Original series and movies in the past few years.

Many Amazon customers are, as one would expect, not entirely thrilled about this development. Earlier this year, we found out that Canada’s inflation rate was the highest it’s been since 1991.

Since the announcement dropped, Canada’s online shoppers have been airing out their concerns on social media, and they’re not holding back.

Some existing customers are even contemplating cancelling their plan.

What are your thoughts on the price increase?

