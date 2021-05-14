New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We’ve already reached the halfway point of May and Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a great selection of new shows and movies to ensure you spend this weekend like you did last.

Watching Amazon Prime.

There’s a thriller about an estranged couple aboard a single-engine plane, an Amazon Original based on the underground railroad and a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a supernatural thriller series, and more.

Along with titles launched earlier in May, here’s what’s worth checking out Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

You earned it, kick those feet up.

Horizon Line (Amazon Original)

Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about an estranged couple, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine plane.

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Santiago Segura hosts the best comedians in Spain (Edu Soto, Sílvia Abril, Rossy De Palma, Mario Vaquerizo and many more) in a competition to make others laugh while they themselves avoid laughing at the occurrences of their opponents. The one who can last the longest with a serious face wins 100,000 euros to donate to an NGO of their choice.

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Original)

From Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

The Last Hour – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Last Hour marks the Indian debut of renowned, Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia as a Producer in this supernatural thriller set at a Himalayan hill station. Cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, and Shahana Goswami.

Here are some titles that dropped on the streaming service earlier in May, in case you missed out:

The Boy From Medellín (Amazon Original)

From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career — a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Wild Mountain Thyme

A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Without Remorse (Amazon Original)

The film follows an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark –one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. The title stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell.

Stowaway (Exclusive Content)

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Saina

Saina follows the story of Saina Nehwal, a professional badminton player who ranked number 1 in the sport.

Nos4a2 – Season 2

Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, has his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, The Bisexual), stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old catastrophe; a misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who’s convinced that the world owes him.

Wander

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same “conspiracy cover up” that caused the death of his daughter.

Mr. Mercedes – Season 1 – Season 3

A retired detective sets out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade when a serial killer begins tormenting him through a series of letters and emails.

Made For Love – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

Here are a few things that dropped on the streaming service in March and April, in case you missed out:

Them – Season 1

From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, set in the 1950s, centres on a Black family that moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles.

2067

2067 chronicles one man’s journey to the future to save a dying world.

The Priest

A priest and a police officer are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences.