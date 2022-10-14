Dutch man who harassed Amanda Todd sentenced to 13 years

A BC judge sentenced the Dutch man who harassed and extorted Amanda Todd before her death by suicide to 13 years behind bars Friday.

Aydin Coban will serve the sentence after the prison time he’s currently serving in the Netherlands is complete, according to a statement from the BC Prosecution Service.

Todd died on October 12, 2012, after sharing a video to YouTube detailing her struggles. In addition to enduring bullying at school, the Port Coquitlam teen was subjected to a campaign of online harassment by Coban, who at the time was on the other side of the world.

He recorded intimate images of Todd, and threatened to release them if she didn’t do his bidding. He was extradited to Canada in 2021, after being convicted of similar crimes involving other victims by a Dutch court.

In the Netherlands, was found guilty of 72 charges including child pornography, attempted sexual assault of multiple girls, and one count of webcam blackmail. He’s been sentenced to more than a decade in prison in his home country, in addition to the Canadian sentence.

He’ll serve his Canadian prison time after completing his Dutch sentence.