Canucks could call up top prospect after Aman clears waivers

The Vancouver Canucks are breathing a sigh of relief as Nils Aman successfully passed through waivers this morning.

After putting the 24-year-old on waivers on Saturday, speculation ran wild that he could potentially be picked up by another team. The Canucks announced that Aman had cleared waivers and will be sent to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Åman has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2024

Aman is a former sixth-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche from the 2020 NHL draft. He made his debut with the Canucks in 2022-23 after signing out of Europe, appearing in 68 games and notching 16 points in that span. It wasn’t a bad rookie season for the Swede, but it was one he hasn’t quite been able to replicate.

He has hopped between the NHL and AHL over the last two seasons. He cracked the lineup out of training camp and managed to pick up two assists in four games.

Vancouver has seen enough for now. It appears Dakota Joshua is nearing a return, and the team likes what it is seeing from rookie Arshdeep Bains. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also reported on the latest Saturday Headlines segment that the team is looking to give some of its other young players a look.

“There also a belief that Vancouver is prepared to give some looks to some of their younger players in AHL Abbotsford that have been playing well,” Friedman reported. “Guys like Aatu Raty and their 2022 first-rounder Jonathan Lekkerimaki… It wouldn’t be a surprise if either of those players are on the Canuck’s radar.”

That’s some good news for Canucks fans hoping to see a guy like Lekkerimaki make his NHL debut sooner rather than later. The team could use a bit of a shakeup after a gnarly streak that saw them lose to the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils and squeak out a narrow win over the league-worst San Jose Sharks.

Aman could very well also get another look this season, but it appears the Canucks want to look at some other options first.