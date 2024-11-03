Canucks score with 25 seconds left to beat Sharks

After suffering their worst loss of the Rick Tocchet era, the Vancouver Canucks need a bounce-back performance.

They certainly didn’t walk all over the San Jose Sharks, like they on this day last year during a 10-1 win.

Pius Suter scored his second of the game with 25 seconds left to give the Canucks a narrow 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Entire shift from EP40/Garland/Suter line on the GWG:

The game was knotted throughout the third, until Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season with 4:22 remaining.

JAKE DEBRUSK IS A VANCOUVER CANUCK

“Yeah, I was actually shocked, its been too long” DeBrusk said when talking to Hockey Night in Canada’s Scott Oake postgame.

“You obviously wanna get your first one with your new team as fast as possible. It’s ones of those things that just didn’t happen. You try to stay with it, the guys had my back.”

“To do that in a game at that point and give us the lead, it’s kind of what I do.

However, the Sharks didn’t go away quietly, and Mikael Granlund scored with 1:18 remaining before Suter’s game-winner ended it.

Even after Suter’s go-ahead goal, Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund had a glorious chance to tie the game yet again, but whiffed on it as the clock bled down to zero.

And breeeaaaaaattthhhhhheee Canucks fans 😮‍💨

The Canucks continue their road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

Suter showcases Canucks deep offence

There aren’t many sports that are as team-orientated as hockey.

It’s a big reason why Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have yet to win a Stanley Cup. It’s also a reason why, although players like Elias Pettersson have struggled, the Canucks have managed to pick up points in eight of their first 10 games.

Conor Garland has gone from the third liner to being the Canucks top player at even-strength. Further down the lineup, Nils Höglander chipped in with a couple of early season goals. Kiefer Sherwood and Teddy Blueger then stepped up with some offence.

Now, Suter has three goals in his last three games.

His goal late in the second period was a crucial one for the Canucks, as Höglander fed him with a nice backhand pass after Garland’s disruption in the corner sent the puck sliding into the slot.