McDavid and Draisaitl's girlfriends had cute moment after Oilers win

There is no doubting just how amazing it felt for Edmonton Oilers fans to advance to the Stanley Cup Final after Sunday night’s thrilling 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Rogers Place was electric and the party that occurred in Edmonton that night poured out onto the streets and went into the early hours of the next day. It’s been a long time coming for a fan base that has gone through quite a bit of disappointment through the past decade and a half.

That excitement seemed to course through the wives and girlfriends of Oilers players at the game as well. Connor McDavid’s fiancee Lauren Kyle shared an adorable video showing her jumping into the arms of Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend Celeste Desjardins directly after the game ended.

lauren jumping into celeste’s arms got me SOBBING:’)) THEY ARE ALL SO HAPPY 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5q1n8hfowc — x – lily – skindaddy! (@draiisaitl) June 4, 2024

While the women were sharing a moment off the ice, it seems like the connection between McDavid and Draisaitl struck a similar cord as the superstars embraced on the ice after being presented with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for winning the Western Conference.

Oilers fans hope this is only the beginning of the heartwarming moments for this team. While this moment will be something the fan base remembers for quite some time, it isn’t the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

To do that, they will have to get past the Florida Panthers in what promises to be a thrilling Stanley Cup Final series and the first to feature the Oilers since 2006. Beat the Panthers and there will be no shortage of hugs to go around Oil Country both on and off the ice.

The series gets going in Florida on Saturday night.