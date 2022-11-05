Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies sustained an apparent injury during Bayern Munich’s game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

His injury comes just as the World Cup is about to start in two weeks.

Alphonso Davies has been substituted with what appears to be a hamstring injury. Let’s pray it’s not serious. This is going to be a huge factor at this World Cup: there is only one week between the last club games and the start of the tournament.#CanMNT pic.twitter.com/5d4RoraSOL — Oliver Platt (@plattoli) November 5, 2022

Video showed Davies clutching his right hamstring after suffering the injury in the 62nd minute. It came after chasing down Marco Richter of Berlin, ending in Davies pulling up. He subbed out two minutes later.

Davies has zero goals and one assist in 11 starts this season for Bayern Munich, and has 12 goals and 16 assists in 34 matches for Canada over the course of his international career.

Canada is participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the first time since 1986 after topping CONCACAF qualifying standings.

On Alphonso Davies' injury, Nagelsmann says it's at least a hamstring strain according to the team doctor. Further scans tomorrow will reveal the exact extent of the injury pic.twitter.com/i29vDvbppf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 5, 2022

Canada, No. 41 in FIFA’s men’s world ranking, will play in Group F at the World Cup with matches against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia. Belgium is ranked No. 2, and lost to France in the semi-final four years ago. Croatia is ranked No. 12 and was a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018. Morocco is ranked No. 22.

He was not expected to play in Canada’s next match, a tune-up friendly against the Bahraini national team at Al Muharraq Stadium in Arad, Bahrain, next week.

Canada plays its last pre-World Cup friendly against Japan on November 17.