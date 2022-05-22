Canada's soccer power couple Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema split

Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema are officially over, Davies confirmed on the weekend.

“Yes Jordyn and I have parted ways,” Davies confirmed on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, May 22. “The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

The pair met and started dating before they moved overseas to play professionally — Davies for Bayern Munich in 2018 and Huitema for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Davies, who grew up in Edmonton, is a former star for the Vancouver Whitecaps, while Huitema is from Chilliwack, BC.

Davies also stars for the Canadian Men’s National Team, while Huitema is a rising star for the Women’s National Team, having won an Olympic gold medal with the Canadian women at the Tokyo Games.

The couple was praised for their strength after they called out the racism they faced while together.

Now, photos of them together appear to have been taken down from their Instagram accounts and trying to navigate to their shared YouTube channel showed a 404 not found error.