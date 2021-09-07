Alphonso Davies injured, out for Canada’s next World Cup qualifier: report

Canadian and Bayern Munich soccer star Alphonso Davies will miss tomorrow’s World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador, per a report from German reporter Manuel Bonke.

After picking up a knock against USA in a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening, Davies is heading back to Munich for an MRI tomorrow. Davies was pulled for an injury sub in the 76th minute against the Americans, but the specifics of the injury are not yet known.

Alphonso #Davies befindet sich aktuell auf der Rückreise nach München. Morgen-Früh ist eine MRT-Untersuchung angesetzt. Beim #FCBayern rechnet man aktuell damit, dass die Verletzung nicht all zu schlimm ist, da Davies laut eigener Aussage nur einen Schlag abbekommen hat. #RBLFCB — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) September 7, 2021

“Alphonso Davies is currently on the return journey to Munich. An MRI scan is scheduled in the morning,” Bonke’s tweet’s translation reads. “It is currently expected that the injury will not be too bad, as Davies says he only received one blow.”

Davies had been among Canada’s most dynamic players in World Cup qualifying so far, providing an assist on Cyle Larin’s goal against the Americans.

Canada has two points through its first two games in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

Wednesday’s match against El Salvador is set for 8 pm at Toronto’s BMO Field. Canada’s next set of World Cup qualifying matches are lined up for October, with matches against Jamaica, Panama and Mexico.