Montreal Canadiens fans saw a few familiar faces during the team’s road game against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Coming off their recent Grey Cup championship, BC-born Montreal Alouettes receivers coach Mike Lionello, defensive end Brock Gowanlock, and wide receiver Tyson Philpot all donned Canucks jerseys as they hoisted the CFL trophy at Rogers Arena during a first-period whistle.

“Wrong jersey but we’ll let it fly…” the Canadiens jokingly wrote in an X post featuring a video of the celebratory moment.

Pas le bon chandail, mais ça ira pour cette fois… cc @MTLAlouettes Wrong jersey but we’ll let it fly…#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OiP6B7e52E — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2024

And while the players seemed thrilled by the energy of the Canucks crowd, one member of the bunch expressed regret after the fact, proclaiming his allegiance to the Habs on social media.

“If we are being honest I tried to not wear the jersey!!” Philpot wrote in an X post replying to the Canadiens’ video on Wednesday night. “Go Habs Go.”

If we are being honest I tried to not wear the jersey!! Go Habs Go@MTLAlouettes @CanadiensMTL https://t.co/hAXt2S97r6 — Tyson Philpot (@Tysonphilpot) March 22, 2024

There were no hard feelings, though, as the Canadiens replied to Philpot, assuring him of their forgiveness.

Forgiven 🤝 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2024

Fans chimed in with a few thoughts of their own.

Some were quick to defend the Delta, BC, native.

We forgive you 😉❤️ — Michèle Paradis (@Michele43479085) March 22, 2024

As long as we never see you in @BCLions jersey lol. — Rick Moffat (@RickMoffat) March 22, 2024

Others were not.

You should have said no 🥺🥺 — Mel (@Pricetastic31) March 22, 2024

Didn’t try hard enough — Terry Tam (@TerryTam) March 22, 2024

One X user remarked that Philpot’s last name was misspelled on the Canucks’ jumbotron.

If we’re being honest; @Canucks couldn’t even spell your name right on the video screen 😂 — JF Chabot (@jfchabot) March 22, 2024

Philpot, 23, was selected in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2022 draft by the Als.

Fans remember him best for his heroics that solidified Montreal’s dramatic upset over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 110th Grey Cup back in November. Catching the winning touchdown with 13 seconds left, Philpot was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian, concluding the evening with 63 yards on six receptions.

The following month, the Alouettes announced they had extended the wide receiver’s contract for an additional season.

With all that in mind, Montreal sports fans should be quick to move on from Philpot’s mistake. In the meantime, the Canadiens should probably send him a jersey to make his fandom transition a little smoother.