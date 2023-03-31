Zellers opening date announced for all four BC stores

Zellers is officially back and the nostalgic brand is set to open four stores here in BC over the coming days.

After highly anticipated store openings in Ontario and Alberta, it’s finally BC’s turn to check out the refreshed retail concept.

Zellers will open all locations within Hudson’s Bay in BC on Tuesday, April 4. There are four in total, three of which are in the Metro Vancouver/Fraser Valley region:

Pacific Centre in Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops

7 Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford

Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

As it turns out, the Zellers Diners on Wheels are “still refuelling” and will one day make a visit to BC, but not quite yet.

More information on opening day events and Zellers Diners on Wheels will be released later.

Zellers customers, new and returning, will be able to pick up reasonably priced, quality items at the stores, including kitchenware, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys, apparel for pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

If you can’t wait to start your shopping, the e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca, has launched this week.

Will you check out Zellers when it finally opens here in BC? Let us know in the comments.