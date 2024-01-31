Allvin drops very subtle hints about Canucks trade deadline plans

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin would make a great poker player.

On the day he signed a three-year contract extension, Allvin met with the media at Rogers Arena. So naturally, he was asked about his strategy leading up to the March 8 trade deadline.

The 49-year-old executive kept his cards close to his chest.

Allvin wasn’t ready to reveal exactly how aggressive he’s willing to be, nor did he indicate if he would prioritize a centre, winger, or defenceman. But he did speak about finding pieces to the puzzle and underlined the importance of depth.

“I don’t want to get into specific needs,” Allvin said. “We all know that you need depth in order to be successful down the stretch here… We’ll see and act accordingly [with] what’s available here and if it makes sense or not.”

With the Canucks in first place in the NHL standings at the All-Star break, some have argued that this year may be their best chance at winning a Stanley Cup.

But listening to Allvin, he didn’t sound like someone ready to completely mortgage the future.

Maybe that means he’s willing to trade a first-round pick as opposed to dealing top prospects like Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki. It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s willing to tear up his roster, given the tremendous depth contributions the team is getting.

“Toc has said it many times, he’s a puzzle guy,” he said.

Is the missing piece to the puzzle a guy like Elias Lindholm or Jake Guentzel? Maybe it’s Chris Tanev or Sean Monahan? Or perhaps it’s someone a little bit more affordable.

Allvin did speak about the importance of building up the prospect pipeline and finding players on cheap contracts going forward. Does that mean he’s less likely to move a player like Vasily Podkolzin?

Guess it depends on the price.

“Do we go all in or not? That’s something we always discuss, because the short-term decisions [are] always going to impact the long-term planning for us. Those are the things that my staff are always taking into consideration.”

The Canucks are now unquestionably in their Stanley Cup window. But how long will it last?

“Hopefully the window of success is just starting for us here,” Allvin said. “You don’t want to have a one-year hit.”