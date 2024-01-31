"I didn't anticipate that": Allvin credits Tocchet for Canucks' fast turnaround

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is the owner of a brand-new three-year contract extension. The NHL’s first Swedish GM is well deserving of his new contract as he’s helped turn a basement dweller into a top contender.

But how has Allvin orchestrated this change of fortune?

According to the man himself, the improvement has been even faster than expected and a lot of credit should go to the team’s head coach.

“I didn’t anticipate that and I think that’s a credit more to Rick Tocchet and the coaching staff,” said the general manager this morning when asked if he saw the team being this good, this fast.

“What I did anticipate was that younger players, and our talented players, would be able to take a big step forward with a structure and a system in place that Rick Tocchet would provide.”

The Canucks have won 53 of 85 games since Tocchet was hired in the middle of last season. He’s got a good chance of becoming the third coach in franchise history to win the Jack Adams Award.

The 59-year-old coach is only signed through the end of next season and is due for a large extension sooner rather than later. It would be shocking if he didn’t come to an agreement with the Canucks sometime in 2024.

Patrik Allvin giving Rick Tocchet a lot of credit for the #Canucks' success this season. Gotta believe Tocchet gets a big contract extension this summer. He has just one year left on his contract beyond this season. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 31, 2024

In just 12 months on the job, Tocchet has helped the team in many ways, one of which has been turning struggling players — such as Nils Höglander or Dakota Joshua — into significant NHL contributors.

That talent is not lost on the general manager, who complimented the coaching staff on being one of the best across the league at helping each individual be successful.

Tocchet’s influence on the organization extends far beyond just implementing systems and correcting mistakes. Allvin also mentioned how the coach’s reputation made it easier for the team to recruit last summer in free agency.

“I wasn’t surprised but I was very pleased with how many players actually wanted to come to Vancouver and be a part of this process and the environment that Rick is known for.”

All of the free agent signings that the team made last year — namely Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Ian Cole, and Carson Soucy — have worked out to varying degrees thus far for the Canucks.

While the Canucks are first place in the NHL, there is still a long way to go for them to reach their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Despite their newfound success, nothing is changing with the coaching staff.

“Talking about playing the right way, talking about playing to your staples, talking about playing to our identity. I think those are the focuses from the coaching staff,” Allvin said as the team looks to the future.