How Whitecaps FC is celebrating women at this weekend's match

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC have started their season off on the right foot. The club has accumulated seven points across their first three matches, good for third in the Western Conference.

While they’ve been playing well, the Whitecaps FC are still looking for their first home victory. They’ll get another chance when they face off against the Portland Timbers this weekend. The Timbers have the same number of points as the Whitecaps FC with one more game played.

This Saturday’s matchup is also notable as it’s the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Women & Girls in Soccer Celebration. The club has many special elements planned for the match.

To start, there is a special Women & Girls in Soccer Celebration Logo that has been created for the event.

The unique badge was designed by Whitecaps FC graphic and motion designers Nicolle Arzua, Ambar Ochoa, and Rena Lee.

“We were three designers on the team and we worked all together to come up with this,” said Aruza in a video posted on the Whitecaps FC website. “We tried to incorporate different elements, mostly flowers and plants. Each three of us is represented some way in the logo.”

“We didn’t want anything too obvious to depict women and femininity because that’s such a unique concept,” continued Aruza. “Each person has [their] own concept of women and femininity so we didn’t want anything too obvious like pink or any obvious flowers. We wanted something to be unique and embrace everyone.”

The celebrations start before the game when 90 girls will get the chance to take part in a pre-match training clinic. Participants will get the chance to train with players from the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy before the match versus the Timbers begins.

Know before you go this Saturday! ⬇️ 🌸 Women & Girls in Soccer Celebration pres. by Johnston Meier Insurance

⚽️ @WFC2 doubleheader

🧣 Limited edition scarf

🥳 March to the match

🍻 $5 Menu: Dawson’s Hot Dogs sec 201 & 227

🚊 Expo line maintenance#VWFC | #VANvPOR — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 28, 2024

Once we get closer to game time, four special anthem singers will be present to deliver their renditions of O Canada and The Star-Spangled Banner. Elizabeth Irving, Arielle Tuliao, Tiffany Rivera, and NaRai Dawn will all perform the anthems prior to kickoff.

In addition, regular Whitecaps PA announcer Don Andrews will be getting some help in the booth from France Perras.

At halftime, there will be a special recognition of alumni from the Whitecaps FC women’s team that participated in the W-League. Some big names who played for the club include Christine Sinclair, Kara Lang, and Tiffeny Milbrett.

You can get tickets to this Saturday’s game via the Whitecaps FC website. The match kicks off at 7:30 pm PT.