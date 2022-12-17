Alicia Keys asks Canadians for apology after fan kissed her (VIDEO)

Alicia Keys is demanding an apology from Canadians.

Well, in a joking way, but the singer’s unwanted fan interaction in Vancouver over the summer wasn’t a laughing matter for the star.

Speaking to ET Canada, Keys got an apology from host Keisha Chanté.

“I want to apologize for all Canadians!” Chanté said.

“Y’all do need to apologize. Honestly, Canada. I mean, I’m not sure I’mma come back now,” Keys said jokingly.

“The craziest part is she’s probably watching. God bless you, sending you love. Don’t touch me again, please, but I love you,” Keys added.

Fan Rajvir Kaur posted a video to Twitter on August 29, 2022, showing Keys walking past the crowd at her Vancouver show when a fan suddenly grabs her and pulls her in for a kiss on the cheek.

I’d hate to be a celebrity cause people are too comfortable invading personal space.. 🙄@aliciakeys #AliciaAndKeysWorldTour pic.twitter.com/fCLThgSQAb — ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਕੌਰ (@RajvirKaurK) August 30, 2022

At the time, Keys responded to the incident, saying, “Trust me, I was like what the FUCK. Don’t she know what time it is?”

On behalf of all Canadians, we’re sorry!

With files from Daily Hive Staff.