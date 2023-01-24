NewsTransportationUrbanized

Alex Fraser Bridge reopens to southbound traffic after almost eight-hour closure

Jan 24 2023, 3:14 pm
Darren J. Bradley/Shutterstock

The Alex Fraser Bridge was reopened to southbound traffic late last night after being shut down for a police incident on Monday afternoon.

According to Delta Police, the bridge was reopened before 9 pm after police negotiators were brought in.

In addition to the police incident, the DPD says there was also a crash on the bridge that needed to be dealt with.

Southbound traffic on the Alex Fraser was blocked just as the Monday afternoon rush was getting underway.

As commuters were told to use alternate routes, traffic was a mess in a number of areas.

Several TransLink routes were also impacted by the police incident, and TransLink told riders to expect delays on Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster routes.

With files from Nikitha Martins

