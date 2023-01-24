Alex Fraser Bridge reopens to southbound traffic after almost eight-hour closure

The Alex Fraser Bridge was reopened to southbound traffic late last night after being shut down for a police incident on Monday afternoon.

According to Delta Police, the bridge was reopened before 9 pm after police negotiators were brought in.

The person involved in this incident has cooperated with our negotiators and has been safely apprehended. https://t.co/yYt65mbIet — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) January 24, 2023

In addition to the police incident, the DPD says there was also a crash on the bridge that needed to be dealt with.

It will take a little bit of time to get back to normal, but the incident on the Alex Fraser Bridge has ended. Traffic will start moving slowly until all the congestion is clear. There is a collision that requires clearing as well. https://t.co/TDrD59btNf — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) January 24, 2023

Southbound traffic on the Alex Fraser was blocked just as the Monday afternoon rush was getting underway.

As commuters were told to use alternate routes, traffic was a mess in a number of areas.

You might also like: Major traffic delays as Alex Fraser Bridge closed southbound

Several TransLink routes were also impacted by the police incident, and TransLink told riders to expect delays on Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster routes.

With files from Nikitha Martins