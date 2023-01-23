Major traffic delays as Alex Fraser Bridge closed southbound

(L) Alex Fraser Bridge, mid-span, looking north. (R) Highway 91 on Annacis Island at the Cliveden Ave Overpass, looking north. Drive BC/screenshot

The Alex Fraser Bridge going southbound is closed, Delta police tweeted around 12:40 pm Monday.

Police said they are responding to a police incident and officers are on the bridge deck.

Traffic on Highway 99 also appears to be slow since motorists are trying to detour around the bridge.

Drive BC is recommending drivers avoid the Alex Fraser Bridge altogether.

“Traffic is moving NB, for SB traffic stuck on the bridge, there is no detour available. We appreciate motorists’ patience while police handle the incident,” a tweet from Drive BC reads.

Several TransLink routes have been impacted by the police incident.

TransLink says riders can expect delays on Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster routes.

“Please allow for extra travel time,” TransLink advises.

#RiderAlert Several routes between Surrey, Richmond & New Westminster are experiencing delays due to police incident on the Alex Fraser Bridge. Please allow for extra travel time. Thank you for your patience. ^kg — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 24, 2023

There is no estimate on when the bridge will fully reopen.

More to come.