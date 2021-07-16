Alex Edler heading to free agency instead of re-signing with Canucks

It looks like Alex Edler has played his last game in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.

The Canucks’ all-time leader in games played, goals, assists, and points by a defenceman, Edler will test the free agent market on July 28.

“Alex has decided to pursue free agency in lieu of re-signing with the Canucks,” Edler’s agent Mark Stowe said during an interview with Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on CHEK TV this morning. “He will test the market pretty soon.”

Alex Edler's Agent Mark Stowe breaking the news moments ago that #Canucks Defenseman Alex Edler will hit Free Agency.@CHEK_Newshttps://t.co/h4e2SL3agJ pic.twitter.com/hG2Bcbh2Jl — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) July 16, 2021

Edler, 35, has played his entire 15-year NHL career with the Canucks and is the last remaining player from the 2011 Stanley Cup finalist team.

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all,” Stowe said, who added that the offer from the Canucks wasn’t “offensive.”

“Given the dynamics of the timing and his age, I think that was the turning point. Once he decided to move on, I advised the Canucks that he would be doing so.”

While Edler has slowed down in recent years, he still leaves a big hole on the blue line. The 6-foot-3 Swede averaged 20:54 of ice time last season, third-most among Canucks defencemen.

Edler was a workhorse on the blue line for more than a decade, leading all Canucks players in average ice time in nine out of 10 years from 2010-11 to 2019-20.