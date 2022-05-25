Alex Chiasson could be leaving Canucks for Switzerland

Alex Chiasson’s days with the Vancouver Canucks may be numbered.

The 31-year-old free agent, who earned a spot on the team off a pro tryout contract in training camp, appears set to sign in Switzerland.

Omar Gargantini of Swiss broadcaster RSI is reporting that Chiasson could be headed to HC Lugano, in Switzerland’s top pro league.

Potrebbe essere il 31enne attaccante canadese quest’anno a Vancouver Alex Chiasson il sesto straniero dell’@OfficialHCL. A breve ne sapremo di più — Omar Gargantini (@gargalupo) May 25, 2022

“We will know more soon,” Gargantini said.

Signed to a league-minimum salary of $750,000, the Canucks got a good bang for their buck with Chiasson last season.

Chiasson scored 13 goals and 22 points for the Canucks last season, playing in a fourth-line role with power play time.

Often criticized by fans, Chiasson ended up racking up 10 power-play points — more than Conor Garland, Tanner Pearson, and Nils Höglander combined.

Vancouver was the sixth stop in the Montreal native’s 10-year NHL career, which also included stops in Dallas, Ottawa, Calgary, Washington, and Edmonton. Chiasson won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 and set career highs in goals (22) and points (38) the following season with the Oilers.