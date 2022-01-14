Have a tech job and want to live in Canada? Alberta will fast-track you

The Alberta government is on the hunt to grow its tech industry and is fast-tracking visas for applicants looking to work and live in the province.

The province has announced the Accelerated Tech Pathway, which provides a fast track to permanent residence for highly skilled tech professionals who want to live and work in Alberta.

“The faster we can fill these jobs with skilled and qualified workers, the stronger our overall recovery will be – and that helps all Albertans, no matter where they live or what they do,” said Tyler Shandro, minister of labour and immigration, in a news release.

“With our low taxes, amazing quality of life and reasonable cost of living, Alberta is already becoming a magnet for people seeking opportunity. We’re taking action to make Alberta even more attractive for tech workers.”

The Accelerated Tech Pathway is part of the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program. This federal-provincial program nominates individuals for permanent residence in Alberta if they have skills to fill job shortages or plan to buy or start a business in the province.

“Alberta’s technology sector continues to see record growth and a corresponding demand for highly skilled professionals. This accelerated immigration pathway will help attract the best and the brightest talent from across the globe to Alberta to meet this growing demand,” said Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

Tech professionals from across Canada and overseas with a job offer in an in-demand tech industry occupation will be fast-tracked, getting them to permanent residence sooner.

“The new immigration pathway will help Alberta’s tech industry attract world-class professionals to grow their businesses and develop the skills of Albertans currently employed in the industry,” said Muhammad Yaseen, associate minister of immigration and multiculturalism, in a news release.

According to the Alberta Enterprise Corporation, Alberta is home to more than 3,000 technology companies, a 233% increase since 2012.