Five-year-old boy dead after dog attack in northern Alberta

RCMP in northern Alberta says a five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack at a residence on Whitefish First Nation.

On March 5, just after 5:30 pm, High Prairie RCMP were alerted to a fatal dog attack and upon arrival, officers observed that a five-year-old boy was dead with injuries consistent with a dog attack.

Residents had already identified and killed two dogs believed to be involved in the attack, and RCMP located and killed a third.

All dogs have been secured for forensic and medical testing.

High Prairie RCMP Detachment and General Investigative Section with support from the Western Alberta District General Investigative Unit and Peace River Forensic Identification Section continue the investigation.

The deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.