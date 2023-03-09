Edmontonians talk sh*t online after a neighbourhood dog poop dispute

A neighbour’s response to dog poop bags in their garbage bin stirred quite the debate online.

One poster on r/Edmonton explains their neighbour has come up with a “solution” after being inconvenienced by someone tossing their dog’s poop into their black bin.

The photo shows dog poop dumped from a bin into an alleyway, followed by a Facebook rant from said neighbour.

“To whoever has been using my garbage bin as their own personal dog sh*t bin,” the post begins.

The neighbour passive-aggressively explains that the owners of the poop are welcome to stop by the alley to pick up their possessions.

“I will be getting a camera to face my bin, and I will deliver your dog’s crap back to your door personally.”

Though using your own bin is ideal, we can’t think of anyone who enjoys walking long distances with a bag of poop in hand, and black bins in back alleys can offer quick and convenient disposal.

At least it’s better than not picking it up at all, right?

People had a lot to say about the matter, as it turned out.

“If you pick up your dog’s poop and walk by my house, feel free to use my bin. Thank you for picking it up,” wrote one user.

Some wondered if it was really worth giving a crap about.

“I can’t believe she put in the extra effort to remove them from the bin. I personally wouldn’t want to touch them. The angry Facebook rant is just icing on the cake,” another said.

Some, however, empathized with the bin-owning neighbour and made some pretty fair points about the smell of dog poop on a hot summer day.

“Someone kept throwing dog sh*t in my garbage can during the hottest days of summer. [It} basically melted and leaked juice everywhere. And unless you want to leave sh*t bags piling up and rotting in your garbage can, you have to clean it by hand,” one user complained.

Yeah, gross.

Others believe there is room to compromise and suggested a system to alert pet owners of safe spots to dispose of their dog’s poop.

“We need a universal symbol for its ok to throw your dogs sh*t in my bin. Maybe a paw print sticker on the lid???” another user commented.

Where do you stand on the dog poop debate? Let us know in the comments.