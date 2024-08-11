Vancouver music producer builds construction and chart-topping success

Vancouver artist Aki Nair has worn many different hats throughout his life, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

From chart-topping music producer to lawyer to now running a commercial construction firm alongside his brother and my father, Nair is keeping busy, and he’s not slowing down.

The artist formerly known as ANSOL recently released his Latin-infused summer dance single “Pappi” and fans are loving the track.

“In my opinion, ‘Pappi’ is a track that is quite versatile,” Nair told Daily Hive in an interview. “It embodies a good vibe, high energy, and makes you want to dance. I feel it could be enjoyed in a car, at a club or festival, or when you’re on demon time.”

Nair had the vocals for “Pappi” a year ago, though only finalized the song a few months ago.

“I felt the hook was super catchy and the vocal tone carried a unique sound that caught my ear,” he explained. “A few experiments later, ‘Pappi’ was born! Oh, and it’s on all listening platforms.”

Nair rose to prominence back in 2012 as the EDM duo ANSOL with their Beatport chart-topping single “Top Of The World” with Dyro. The song was later included in Swedish House Mafia’s One Last Tour: A Live Soundtrack as a mashup with late EDM legend Avicii’s “Silhouettes.”

The duo then proceeded to tour Europe, North America, and South America, supporting and playing alongside artists like Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, and more.

“I love all types of music. As they say, it’s the universal language that people from all different cultures and walks of life can enjoy together. And I love that.”

Nair is also the vice president of business development and creative strategist at CN Architectural Millwork and Construction. He says the family business is a nice balance for his music career.

“My brother Lok and I spent our formative years in the plant, gradually advancing from basic tasks such as sweeping the floors and constructing millwork to eventually managing and overseeing projects,” said Nair. “I truly enjoy all aspects of my job. It allows me to exercise the right side of the brain when designing and creatively strategizing while simultaneously stimulating my left side, trying to remain logical in business decisions.”

After a long hiatus to complete law school, Nair launched his solo career in 2020 with his single “Pieces”, and he’s still inspired to continue producing and being creative.

“I could spend countless hours tweaking a bass line or melody,” he shared. “It doesn’t feel like “work” because I truly enjoy the process.

“Creating something out of emotion and feeling, playing it live, and seeing the joy, happiness, and energy it provides. It’s unparalleled to any feeling I’ve experienced. It’s crazy, and I wish that everybody could feel it.”

When asked what his biggest inspiration is, Nair had an immediate answer.

“My environment is my biggest inspiration. I’m a firm believer in surrounding yourself in spaces and with people that bring out your best self.

“Over the last two to three years, more than ever before, I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be surrounded by extraordinary people and transformative experiences. This immersion reinvigorated my inspiration for creating.”