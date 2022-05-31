Unusually long wait times at Canadian airports have become the norm for travellers lately.

So much so that people are having plenty of stressful airport experiences.

Some barely make their flight even if they followed the advice of airlines to arrive three hours early.

There has even been chaos at arrivals at some major airports, with piles of bags clogging baggage claim.

The delays stem from Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s (CATSA) staffing shortages and the lasting effects of COVID-19 public health requirements, according to some airports.

So, exactly how many passengers have been affected by these delays?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says that over the past four weeks alone, the travel plans of around 100,000 passengers per week have been disrupted as a result of these delays.

Airline groups are now urging the federal government to do something about it.

