This Airbnb will have you asking, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?”

For the first time ever, you can get a chance to book an overnight stay at the legendary Moulin Rouge in Paris. What’s even more enchanting is that the stay will be spent in a secret room inside the historic red windmill, which sits atop the cabaret.

The secluded room has been decorated to transport you back to late 19th-century Paris during the Belle Époque era.

“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” French historian Jean-Claude Yon told Airbnb.

“This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.”

Located in the heart of Montmarte, the room will be available to book for three individual one-night stays for two guests each on June 13, 20 and 27.

For just €1 a night, you can spend a romantic evening in a boudoir adorned with dramatic, draping rose sheets and bouquets of flowers.

You’ll find a dressing area in the bedroom outfitted with glamorous accessories, including vintage costumes, perfumes, and even letters from admirers.

Guests will also have access to a private rooftop terrace embellished with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture, bringing the Belle Époque era back to life.

In addition to being some of the first from the public to have access to the secret space inside the windmill, guests will also get a peek behind the velvet curtains at Moulin Rouge, with a private tour of the theatre’s costumes workshop and backstage area.

In fact, the host of this listing is Claudine Van Den Bergh, lead dancer of the Moulin Rouge’s resident show, Féerie. Other perks that come with this listing are the best seats in the house during Féerie, a meet-and-greet with Van Den Bergh in her dressing room, and photos on stage with the cast of the show.

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamor and grandeur of French Music Hall,” said Van Den Bergh in a news release. “The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged.”

And of course, we can’t forget about the food. Guests will get to feast on a three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville, and a classic Parisian breakfast will be served the following morning.

You can book one of the glamorous three nights starting Tuesday, May 17 at 1 pm ET here.